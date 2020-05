A taxi driver who has been affected by the government's anti-Covid-19 measures confronts a security guard as he complains outside the Finance Ministry in Bangkok, Thailand April 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, May 1 — Thailand reported six new coronavirus cases and no new death today, taking its tally to 2,960 infections while fatalities remained at 54 since the outbreak began in January.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for five consecutive days. The six cases also marked the lowest new daily infections since early March. — Reuters