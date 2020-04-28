528 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing total to 14,951

Medical personnel stand behind a migrant worker as they wait to assist him onto an ambulance at a dormitory amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore April 28, 2020. — Reuters pic SINGAPORE, April 28 — Singapore has confirmed 528 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This brings the total number of cases here to 14,951.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Eight cases are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY