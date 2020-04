A man wearing a protective face mask walks along the street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Moscow, Russia April 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, April 26 — Russia reported 6,361 new cases of the novel coronavirus today, pushing its national tally to 80,949.

Sixty-six people succumbed to the virus in the past day, bringing the death toll to 747, Russia’s official crisis response centre said. — Reuters