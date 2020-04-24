Thailand reports 15 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths

A girl is seen with her mother in a market, as the spread of the Covid-19 continues in Bangkok, Thailand April 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 24 — Thailand reported on today 15 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases since its outbreak in January to 2,854 cases and 50 deaths.

Of the new cases, nine were linked to previous cases and two had no known links.

Four other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates there, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak 2,490 patients have recovered and gone home. — Reuters