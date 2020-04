Military personal talks to medical staff at NHS Nightingale hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, London, Britain, April 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 14 — The Covid-19 death toll in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 12,107 as of 1600 GMT on April 13, up by 778 on the day before, the health ministry said.

"302,599 people have been tested of which 93,873 tested positive," the health ministry said. — Reuters