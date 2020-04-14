Pakistan extends coronavirus lockdown, some industries to reopen in phases

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended the lockdown for another two weeks. — Reuters pic

ISLAMABAD, April 14 — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan today announced a two-week extension to the nationwide shutdown to curb the Covid-19 spread, but said some industries would reopen in phases.

The first industry to reopen would be construction, Khan said in a televised address to the nation.

“That lockdown, those restrictions on gatherings will continue for another two weeks,” Khan said.

Pakistan, which has already completed a three week lockdown, has reported 5,716 cases with 96 deaths.

The World Bank has warned that Pakistan is expected to fall into recession in fiscal 2020/21. Khan has sought debt relief from international lenders to combat the pandemic. — Reuters