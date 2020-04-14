Deaths in England from coronavirus 15 per cent higher than previously reported, stats office says

An ambulance leaves the NHS Nightingale Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, London, April 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 14 — Deaths in England caused by the coronavirus by April 3 were 15 per cent higher than previously reported, according to official data published today.

"The latest comparable data for deaths involving Covid-19 with a date of death up to April 3, show there were 6,235 deaths in England and Wales," said Nick Stripe, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics.

"When looking at data for England, this is 15 per cent higher than the NHS numbers as they include all mentions of Covid-19 on the death certificate, including suspected Covid-19, as well as deaths in the community." — Reuters