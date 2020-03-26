Covid-19: Indonesia frets as death tally climbs to 78

Indonesia’s commuter train officials distribute free-protective masks to the passengers following confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease of Covid-19 in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, March 26 — The COVID-19 death tally in Indonesia has become worrying after 20 more fatalities were reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The death tally now stands at 78 cases, Indonesian government spokesman for COVID-19 Achmad Yurianto said.

The highest number of deaths were in Jakarta with 48 fatalities, followed by West Java (11), Central Java (6), East Java (3), Bali (2), Yogyakarta (2) and once fatality each in the Riau Islands, South Sumatera, North Sumatera and Southern Sulawesi.

“Between 12 pm yesterday and 12 pm today, a total of 103 new positive cases were confirmed, taking the tally up to 893 cases,” he said.

Achmad Yurianto before this has expressed the government’s concern that the number of positive cases could rise drastically, this based on contact tracing of positive cases before they were confirmed as COVID-19 infected.

More than 600,000 Indonesians are at risk of being infected with Covid-19, he said. — Bernama