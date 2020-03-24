Cruise ship responsible for jump in Australian coronavirus cases

Image of cruise ship Ruby Princess from the YouTube video: Anger mounts as Ruby Princess cruise ship passengers fall ill with Covid-19.

SYDNEY, March 24 — Australia reported a jump in coronavirus cases today that was almost entirely due to passengers who disembarked a cruise ship in Sydney several days ago, prompting widespread criticism of the official response to the pandemic.

The ship, Carnival Corp's Ruby Princess, became the country's largest source of coronavirus infections as one of its passengers also became the eighth fatality nationally.

In a chain of events described by New South Wales state Police Minister David Elliott as a “monumental stuff-up,” about 2,700 passengers were allowed to leave the ship when it docked in Sydney on March 19.

By today, around 130 of those passengers had tested positive and officials were frantically hunting down other travellers to test them and track their movements.

Australia stepped closer to a full lockdown today, with authorities warning of harsher penalties for anybody violating self-isolation orders as they began to worry that hospitals were starting to feel the strain.

With 1,984 cases, Australia has registered significantly lower rates of coronavirus compared to elsewhere in the world, but the infection rate has quickened in recent days and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was now at a “critical stage.”

Carnival Corp said it was “profoundly sorry” to learn that the Princess Ruby passenger, a woman in her 70s, had died.

“This sad development underlines the challenges we are all facing as a community in the battle against the impact of Covid-19,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Authorities had initially classified the ship as low risk because it was returning from an 11-day round trip to New Zealand, despite around a dozen passengers showing signs of ill health. About 60 per cent of the passengers were Australian, and 20 per cent were from the United States, ship records showed.

The ship had been rated “medium risk” after its previous cruise, again to New Zealand. On that trip, some 158 passengers registered high temperatures. Nine were tested on arrival in Sydney on March 8 and were allowed to disembark before passengers for the most recent cruise embarked later the same day. A couple from the prior cruise who flew on to Darwin later tested positive for Covid-19.

As the Princess Ruby case numbers rose, officials denied passengers on the Swiss-owned MSC Magnifica cruise permission to disembark on the country's west coast, despite MSC Cruises assurances that none showed any signs of a respiratory or flu-like illness. — Reuters