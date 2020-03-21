Singapore reports two deaths from coronavirus, first fatalities in country

Tourists wearing masks take photos at Jewel Changi Airport, following the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore March 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 21 — Singapore reported two coronavirus-related deaths today , marking the city-state’s first fatalities from the infection.

The patients who died were a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man, the health ministry said in a statement.

Singapore, widely praised for its fastidious onslaught against the virus, has confirmed 385 cases of the infection and had so far managed to avoid any fatalities since the outbreak began in the city-state in late January. — Reuters