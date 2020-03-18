Annual Hari Raya bazaars cancelled due to 'evolving' Covid-19 situation, says Singapore's People Association

Bazaars might need to be put on hold during Ramadan because of virus fears. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 18 — The annual Hari Raya bazaars at Wisma Geylang Serai, Our Tampines Hub and in Woodlands will be cancelled this year as a precaution given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the People’s Association (PA) said that it will not be organising festive bazaars and trade fairs with effect from today.

Although residents “may feel disappointed as the bazaars contribute to the festive mood”, PA said that the measure taken is necessary as bazaars attract large crowds.

On March 13, the Ministry of Health had issued an advisory on social distancing in public venues, and to defer or cancel all non-essential events and gatherings, as the Covid-19 situation continues to evolve.

“For festive bazaars where tenders have been awarded, the organisers will abide by the cancellation clauses and look after the interest of the tenderers,” said PA.

Meanwhile, for trade fairs that have already proceeded, additional precautionary measures such as temperature taking and providing hand sanitisers have already been put in place by the operators.



Mr Solihin Jasri, 26, a technician, said that the cancellation of the bazaars will put a damper on his family’s Hari Raya celebrations this year.

“Every year without fail my family and I will visit the bazaars for the food and atmosphere,” he said.

“It has become a family tradition of ours every year to indulge in the activities of the bazaar. From buying the kuih-kuih to shopping for a new baju kurung. Hari Raya won’t feel the same this year without the bazaars.”



For Mr Hasif Othman however, the cancellation of the bazaars means bad news for his business.

The 29-year-old is a regular stallholder at the annual Hari Raya bazaars and runs Katoshka, which serves fries with assorted sauces, at various bazaars.

He told TODAY that his earnings have already taken a drastic hit but declined to reveal by how much.

Mr Hasif said that initially, the tender for the festive bazaars was put up and the plan was to have booths put further apart but it was recalled in the end.

“To be honest I actually did not order supplies this year as I anticipated that this (closure of bazaars) might happen. At the moment I am using my savings to get by.”

Meanwhile, Mr Nazhan Nasir said that the cancellation is a right move by the authorities.

The 26-year-old Grab driver feels that no risks should be taken especially given how the Covid-19 situation continues to worsen.

“At this point, I think we should worry more about the safety of our loved ones especially. The bazaars are secondary,” he said.

“My family and I are even planning to do a small-scale celebration for Hari Raya this year as we know how dangerous large crowds can be.” — TODAY