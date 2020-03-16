Covid-19: Singapore extends closure of mosques to March 26

Friday prayers in Singapore will be suspended due to Covid-19. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 16 — Singapore has extended the closure of its mosques for nine more days until March 26, completing the 14-day incubation period to break the cycle of transmission of Covid-19.

“This also means Friday prayers on March 20, 2020 will be suspended,” the Singapore Islamic Affairs Council (MUIS) said in a statement today.

MUIS announced on March 13 that all mosques in the republic will be closed for at least five days, and all activities suspended for 14 days.

This followed the discovery of five individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a large religious gathering in Malaysia.

Subsequent contact tracing by the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed that the infected individuals frequented at least 10 mosques during their infectious period. — Bernama