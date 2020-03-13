Portugal closes schools to fight virus outbreak

A woman wearing a protective face mask, due to the coronavirus outbreak, walks in downtown Lisbon March 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

LISBON, March 13 — Portugal will close all schools from Monday until at just before Easter to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced.

The move will affect more than 1.6 million children and teenagers and remain in force until April 9.

Costa also announced a slew of “temporary” measures, including the closure of nightclubs and limiting visitors to retirement homes.

Portugal has so far registered 78 cases of Covid-19 and has ordered the cancellation of events grouping more than 1,000 people in enclosed places and more than 5,000 in open areas. — AFP