Latin America cuts Europe travel links over virus fears

People cover their faces while leaving Hospital Cosme Argerich, after the first fatality from coronavirus in Latin America was confirmed, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

MONTEVIDEO, March 13 — Latin American states preparing for the onslaught of the new coronavirus on Thursday tightened restrictions on travel links to Europe as the region recorded its third death in the outbreak.

Fears over the pandemic swept through Latin American markets, continuing a global rout that began in Asia early Thursday and forced the region’s biggest carrier to slash flights.

The Pan American Health Organisation (Paho) warned governments to get ready to cope with the pandemic.

“Countries must prepare their health services, because there will not just be one or two cases,” Paho epidemiologist Marcos Espinal told AFP.

Though still low in terms of global figures, the number of cases in Latin America grew steadily to reach over 250 in 15 countries, with three deaths.

The latest came in Guyana, where a 52-year-old local woman died after testing positive shortly after arriving from the United States last week.

Venezuela and Bolivia became the latest countries to suspend flights from Europe, where Italy’s death toll from the virus soared past 1,000.

Latin America’s biggest airline Latam said it was cancelling 30 per cent of its international flights for a two-month period due to falling demand over the coronavirus crisis.

The measure will apply mainly to flights from South America to Europe and the United States between April 1 and May 30, the company said.

Argentina’s government suspended international flights from the worst affected countries, without stipulating which ones, for 30 days and declared a year-long health emergency.

Last Saturday, Argentina was the first Latin American country to announce a death and has had 31 cases.

‘Health emergency’

As well as the travel restrictions, Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez announced the closure of school and university classes.

“I am making an appeal to Bolivians for calm,” Anez told reporters.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said there were no confirmed cases in his crisis-worn country, but said large public gatherings and concerts were now prohibited.

“We have to take gradually escalating measures,” he said after announcing the suspension of all flights from Europe for a month.

Maduro also halted flights from neighbouring Colombia, where President Ivan Duque declared a “health emergency” to help health services respond faster to the unfolding crisis.

Socialist leader Maduro said Venezuela was considering closing its borders with Colombia and Brazil but called for “coordination” with the right-wing governments of Duque and Jair Bolsonaro, both of which have branded him a dictator.

Bolsonaro, who has previously tried to downplay the virus outbreak, has been tested for the disease, his son Eduardo revealed on Thursday.

Bolsonaro’s communications chief, Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for Covid-19 after a trip to the United States last weekend.

Duque also banned gatherings of more than 500 people in the country, which has nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease.

Football matches suspended

Other measures announced by Duque included suspending prison visits and banning cruise ships landing at the popular ports of Cartagena and Santa Marta.

“This is not a static process, but one that we are evaluating according to the circumstances and also according to the guidelines of the World Health Organisation,” he said.

Meanwhile, PAHO said it was sending support missions to countries with the weakest health services — Haiti, Venezuela, Honduras and Paraguay.

“But everyone has to do their part — governments, civil society, citizens — because it is a multisectoral effort,” Espinal told AFP.

Worst hit of the stock markets was the Sao Paulo exchange which halted trading twice in less than an hour on its way to losing almost 15 per cent by close, it’s seventh worst day of trading in history.

Argentina fell almost 10 per cent by close with Colombia down more than 9 per cent, Santiago losing over 6 per cent and Mexico 5.3 per cent.

The Mexican peso closed at 21.64 to the US dollar, its lowest level since January 2017.

Sport hasn’t been spared with world football governing body Fifa calling off two rounds of South American qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to be played at the end of the month.

Regional governing body Conmebol also suspended the next round of Copa Libertadores matches to be played next week.

The Bahamas government said it had decided to withdraw from hosting the 50th General Assembly of the Organisation of American States (OAS) in June.

It said it was “the most responsible action to take” given “we are faced with a major international health concern.” — AFP