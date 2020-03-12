China says US should focus on its own response to virus, not shift blame

File picture shows US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien arriving before US President Donald Trump delivers joint remarks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House in Washington, January 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, March 12 — China said today that US officials should focus on their own response to the coronavirus and not try to shift blame.

Robert O’Brien, the White House national security adviser, said yesterday that China did not initially handle the coronavirus outbreak well, likely costing the world two months when it could have prepared and dramatically limited the outbreak.

Asked about O’Brien’s comments, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a news conference in Beijing that such immoral and irresponsible behaviour will not help US epidemic efforts. — Reuters