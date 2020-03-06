Vatican reports its first Covid-19 case

People wear protective face masks on St Peter’s Square after the Vatican reports its first case of coronavirus, at the Vatican, March 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

VATICAN CITY, March 6 — The Vatican today reported its first coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for Covid-19.

The clinic inside the tiny city state — which has some 1,000 residents — will be deep cleaned, while the emergency room will remain open, spokesman Matteo Bruni told AFP.

The patient tested positive yesterday.

The clinic is used by priests, residents and employees — including those now retired — as well as their relatives.

Bruni said the Vatican was getting in touch with all those who had passed through the clinic, as per protocol. — AFP