A delivery worker stands on his vehicle to communicate with residents inside a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Feb 23 — China’s central Hubei province had 630 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections yesterday, the province’s health commission said on Sunday, up from 366 new cases the previous day.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 64,084.

The death toll in Hubei from the outbreak reached 2,346 as of the end of Saturday, up by 96 from the previous day. — Reuters