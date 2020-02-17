US State Dept says fourteen test positive for coronavirus from cruise ship in Japan

The 14 infected US citizens were moved to a containment area on the evacuating aircraft. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 17 — Fourteen US citzens tested positive for the new coronavirus during the evacuation of over 300 US nationals and their family members from a quarantined ship in Japan, the US State Department said today.

The passengers were preparing to return to the United States on a chartered aircraft when US officials received notice that 14 people had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the statement.

The 14 were moved to a containment area on the evacuation aircraft, the statement said.

The luxury cruise voyage with more than 3,000 passengers aboard was struck by the virus earlier this month, leaving them and crew in confinement. — Reuters