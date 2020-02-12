Covid-19: Three new confirmed cases in Singapore, six more discharged

A tourist wearing a protective face mask takes photos at the Merlion Park in Singapore January 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed and verified three additional cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, bringing the tally to 50.

A statement issued by MOH said all of the three cases had no recent travel history to China.

At a press conference here, MOH’s Deputy Director Medical Services (Health Services Group), Associate Professor Kenneth Mak said two of the new positive cases involved Singapore citizens who both had gone to work at the Grace Assembly of God (Tanglin) and Grace Assembly of God (Bukit Batok) churches.

The 50th case involved a Singapore citizen who works at DBS Asia Central and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection this morning, Mak said.

It was reported earlier today that about 300 DBS employees vacated their office at Marina Bay Financial Centre, after an employee was confirmed to be infected with the disease.

Covid-19 is the official name given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong said six more cases of Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital today thus bringing the total of fully recovered patients to 15.

Gan noted that of the 35 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving.

“But eight are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. We continue to keep them in our thoughts. Our healthcare workers will continue to provide them with the best care possible.

“While most infected patients will recover, some may get seriously ill, and a small number may succumb to the infection ultimately. We have to be prepared for the worst,” he said.

The ministry noted that further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases.

So far, five cases are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore at Paya Lebar Road; nine cases to the cluster associated with Chinese health products shop Yong Thai Hang; three linked to the private business meeting at Grand Hyatt Singapore; two to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site; and another two linked to the Grace Assembly of God. — Bernama