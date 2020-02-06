Singapore confirms 4 more virus cases, 3 are locally transmitted and linked to same tour group from Guangxi

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 — Four more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Singapore, bringing the total number of cases here to 28.

In a media statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that three of the patients are linked to the cluster of the local transmission which was announced on Tuesday, while one is an imported case involving a Chinese tourist from Wuhan.

One of the latest cases is the husband of the tour guide who took the tour group from Guangxi, China to Yong Thai Hang, a health product shop off Lavender Street in Jalan Besar that serves mainly Chinese tourists.

The 40-year-old man worked at Diamond Industries Jewellery Company which was visited by the same tour group from Guangxi. The company is located on Harbour Drive in Pasir Panjang.

The husband of a woman who works at Yong Thai Hang as well as their six-month old boy were the other two cases linked to the tour group.

Apart from Yong Thai Hang and Diamond Industries Jewellery Company, the tour group also visited Meeting You Restaurant (14 Hamilton Road off Lavender Street), Royal Dragon Restaurant (2 Havelock Road), T Galleria by DFS (25 Scotts Road) and D’Resort @ Downtown East (1 Pasir Ris Close), MOH said.

It has been almost 14 days since the tourists visited these places.

MOH said: “We have reached out to 142 contacts, and all but one are well. The person has been isolated as a suspect case and test results are pending.”

“There is as yet no evidence of widespread community transmission in Singapore,” the ministry added.

Overseas cases who had been in Singapore

In its media statement, MOH said that the local cluster of transmission — involving cases 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27 and 28 — can be traced to contact with a tour group from Guangxi comprising 20 tourists who had visited Singapore from January 22 to 23, and on January 27.

The Chinese health authorities have since confirmed that two travellers from the group have been infected with the coronavirus.

MOH said that it has also conducted contact-tracing of the crew and passengers of the departing flight on Jan 27 with the tour group on board. Five are still in Singapore and they have since been quarantined.

Separately, Malaysia and South Korea had on Feb 4 and Feb 5 respectively announced confirmed cases linked to a private business meeting involving 109 participants from a company, held at Grand Hyatt Singapore from January 20 to 22.

There were 94 overseas participants, MOH said, adding that they have all left Singapore. “We have informed the relevant overseas health authorities.”

Of the 15 Singapore residents, 11 are well and four have reported symptoms and have been referred to NCID for assessment.

Update on confirmed cases

In its media statement, MOH said that all the new cases announced yesterday are stable.

Among the earlier 24 confirmed cases, one has been discharged.

Of the remaining 23, most are stable or improving, except for one who requires additional oxygen support, but is not in the intensive care unit.

Health advisory

MOH advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to Hubei province and all non-essential travel to mainland China. The virus had its first outbreak in Wuhan, capital city of Hubei province.

All travellers should also monitor their health closely for two weeks upon return to Singapore and seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.

Travellers should inform their doctor of their travel history. If they have a fever or respiratory symptoms, they should wear a mask and call the clinic ahead of the visit.

MOH will continue to monitor the situation closely.

“As medical practitioners are on the lookout for suspect cases who have recently been in China, Singapore is likely to see more cases that will need to be investigated,” the ministry said. — TODAY