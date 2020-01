US to evacuate its citizens from China virus epicentre

A general view of the St. Alexius Medical Center, where a confirmed coronavirus patient is being treated in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, US, January 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

WUHAN, Jan 26 — The United States is arranging a flight to evacuate personnel and American citizens trapped at the epicentre of a deadly virus in central China, the US State Department said today.

The flight will leave on Tuesday from the city of Wuhan to take consular personnel to San Francisco, the department said in an email to Americans in China, warning that there would be limited space for private citizens.

“This capacity is extremely limited and if there is insufficient ability to transport everyone who expresses interest, priority will be given to individuals at greater risk from coronavirus,” the department said.

Citing unidentified people familiar with the effort, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the plane would seat around 230 people.

Around 1,000 American citizens are believed to be in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, the newspaper said.

France plans to evacuate its citizens stuck in Hubei by bus.

The outbreak, which has killed 56 people and infected nearly 2,000 across China, is believed to have originated in a seafood and live animal market in Wuhan.

The city of 11 million people has been placed under effective quarantine for days, with a car traffic ban going into effect today.

Transport restrictions have been expanded across Hubei, corralling some 56 million people in total. — AFP