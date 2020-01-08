At least 170 aboard Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran killed, reports state TV

A Ukrainian 737 airliner crashed soon after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport (pic) due to technical problems. — Image from tehran-airport.com

DUBAI, Jan 8 — All those on board the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran have been killed, Iranian state TV reported today.

Iranian media have reported that there were at least 170 passengers and crew aboard.

The airliner crashed due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran's official news agency Irna reported.

Rescue teams have been sent to an area near the airport where the Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed, Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, told state television.

“The plane is on fire but we have sent crews ... and we may be able to save some passengers.” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's emergency services, told the television.

Jafarzadeh put the number of passengers at 170.

Irna said according to preliminary information “the plane was bound for Kiev ... and had 180 passengers and crew.” — Reuters