Britain's post-Brexit phase will start Feb 1, says EU Commissioner Breton

PARIS, Dec 13 ― Britain's post-Brexit phase will start on February 1 as there is now little doubt its parliament will accept Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deal on withdrawing from the European Union, European Commissioner for internal markets Thierry Breton said today.

“Boris Johnson will have a large majority... It seems logical to consider that (Johnson's Brexit deal with the EU) will be accepted by parliament, and therefore withdrawal on January 31, which means we will be in the post-Brexit phase from February 1,” Breton, a Frenchman, said on French radio RTL.

“The Brexit negotiations are over now. We are now entering a phase of trade talks between Britain and the EU.” ― Reuters