China ready to ‘fight back’ over US Hong Kong bill

Police check the identity cards of people wishing to enter a cordoned area near the campus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in the Hung Hom district of Hong Kong November 21, 2019, where anti-government protesters remained barricaded in. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Nov 21 — China warned today that it was ready to take measures to “resolutely fight back” after the US Congress approved legislation supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act passed the House of Representatives by 417 to 1 yesterday, one day after the Senate unanimously passed the measure.

The bill requires the US president to annually review the favourable trade status that Washington grants to Hong Kong, and threatens to revoke it if the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s freedoms are quashed.

The White House has not threatened to veto the measure and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it, according to a source familiar with the matter.

“We strongly condemn and firmly oppose the passage of relevant Hong Kong-related bills,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

Geng warned the United States against interfering in Hong Kong and China’s internal affairs.

“If the US side is determined to act alone, China will take effective measures to resolutely fight back,” he said, without giving more details about what action Beijing might take. — AFP