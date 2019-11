Spain’s Socialists lead ahead of election

Spain’s Socialist leader and acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gestures as he attends a rally to mark the kick off his campaign ahead of the general election in Seville, Spain, October 31, 2019. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Nov 3 — Spain’s Socialists lead in voting intentions ahead of the November 10 election but will lose two seats compared to the last parliamentary election in April, again failing to reach a majority, the latest 40Db poll for newspaper El Pais showed today.

The Socialists would win 121 seats, down from 123 in April, and neither the left-wing nor right-wing parties would win a majority.

The poll also showed far-right party Vox winning more seats than in April to become Spain’s third biggest party with 46 seats, up from 24.

The 40Db poll also showed the conservative People’s Party (PP) would win 91 seats, up from 66 in April, while centre-right Ciudadanos would plunge to 14 seats from their previous 57. — Reuters