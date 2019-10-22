Trudeau's Liberals take early lead after first Canadian polls close

Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau watches a television broadcast of the initial results from the federal election with his sons Xavier and Hadrien, in Montreal October 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

OTTAWA, Oct 22 — Canada's ruling Liberals took an early lead after polls closed in four provinces yesterday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau battled to remain in power after two major scandals and a spirited challenge by the opposition Conservatives.

The Liberals were leading or elected in 25 of 32 electoral districts in Atlantic Canada by 8.30pm EDT (0030 GMT today) despite a drop in their overall popular vote from the 2015 election, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Some Liberal losses had been expected in the region after Trudeau led the party to a clean sweep there four years ago. Atlantic Canada makes up less than 10 per cent of the seats in the House of Commons.

The national race was expected to be closer as Trudeau, who took power as a charismatic figure promising “sunny ways,” battles Conservative leader Andrew Scheer for the chance to form the next government.

Polls close in the vote-rich provinces of Ontario and Quebec at 9.30pm EDT (0130 GMT today). National voting is scheduled to end in the Pacific Coast province of British Columbia at 10pm EDT (0200 GMT today). — Reuters