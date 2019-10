Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference to discuss sweeping emergency laws at government office in Hong Kong October 4, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG Kong, Oct 4 — Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam today invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city.

Lam, speaking at a news conference, said a ban on face masks would take effect Saturday, October 5, under the emergency laws that allow authorities to “make any regulations whatsoever” in the public interest. — Reuters