At least 11 dead, thousands evacuated as flash floods hit Western India

Damaged vehicles are seen following heavy rains in Pune, India September 26, 2019. — Reuters pic

MUMBAI, Sept 26 — At least 11 people have been killed and six are missing after the Western Indian city of Pune and its neighbouring areas were hit by heavy rain and flash floods, a government official said yesterday.

More than 28,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas and the local administration is on alert for more rain, Deepak Mhaisekar told Reuters.

Pune, which is around 200 kilometres east of India's financial hub of Mumbai, has received 113 per cent more rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season in early June, a weather department official said.

Of the 11 deaths, five occurred in Pune when a wall collapsed, said Mhaisekar.

South Asia gets monsoon rain annually during the June-September months which cause fatalities and mass displacement.

India's monsoons, which deliver more than 70 per cent of the country's annual rainfall, are crucial for farm output and economic growth, but rainfall often weakens the foundations of poorly built walls and buildings resulting in deaths. — Reuters