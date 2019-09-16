Iran rejects ‘baseless’ accusations it had role in Saudi oil attacks

This AFPTV screen grab from a video made on September 14, 2019, shows smoke billowing from an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq about 60km southwest of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia’s eastern province. — AFP pic

DUBAI, Sept 16 — Iran said today accusations that it had a role in the attack on Saudi oil installations were “unacceptable” and “baseless”, state television reported, after a senior US official said the Islamic Republic was behind it.

“These allegations are condemned as unacceptable and entirely baseless,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in remarks carried by state TV.

Yesterday, a senior US official told reporters that evidence from the attack, which hit the world’s biggest oil-processing facility on Saturday, indicated Iran was behind it, instead of the Yemeni Houthi group that had claimed responsibility. — Reuters