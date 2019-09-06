Hong Kong leader says measures announced this week are a ‘first step’

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference in Hong Kong September 5, 2019, a day after she announced the withdrawal of a loathed extradition bill. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Sept 6 — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said today measures put forward by the government this week to solve the city’s political turmoil are a first step, but will not solve the crisis immediately.

Lam withdrew a controversial extradition bill this week as part of four measures aimed at appeasing activists, but many people said it was too little, too late.

The Beijing-backed leader, speaking during a trip to Guangxi region in mainland China, also said she disagreed with credit rating agency Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of Hong Kong. — Reuters