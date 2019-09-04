Iran says US sanctions on its space agencies ‘ineffective’

The Iran Space Agency was targeted by US Treasury sanctions. — Reuters

DUBAI, Sept 4 —Iran rejected today as “ineffective” US sanctions imposed on Tehran’s civilian space agency and two research organisations for allegedly being used to advance the country’s disputed ballistic missile programme.

“Americans are addicted to sanctions. These sanctions are totally ineffective,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Foreign Ministry Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying.

Yesterday, the US Treasury sanctions targeted the Iran Space Agency, Iran Space Research Centre and the Astronautics Research Institute, according to a statement on its website. — Reuters