British Conservative MPs warned against blocking no-deal Brexit, reports Sky News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions from children aged 9-14 during an education announcement inside Downing Street in London August 30, 2019. — Jeremy Selwyn/Pool pic via Reuters

LONDON, Sept 2 — Britain's Conservative lawmakers have been warned by party officials that their party whip would be withdrawn if they attempt to block a no-deal Brexit, Sky News reported yesterday, citing a source.

The lawmakers who have the whip withdrawn are effectively expelled from the party in parliament, meaning they sit as independent candidates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson conducted a meeting with Conservative whips over lunch yesterday at his Chequers country retreat, the report said.

Johnson has pledged to deliver Brexit with or without a deal, but several Conservative lawmakers, as well as from opposition parties, want to push through legislation to rule out no-deal before parliament is suspended in just over a week's time.

Any Conservative MP who fails to vote with the government on tomorrow, when parliament returns from its summer break, will have the whip withdrawn and will not stand as candidates for the party in an election, Sky News reported, citing a senior source from the Tory whips' office. — Reuters