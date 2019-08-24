Russia test fires missiles from submarines in the Barents Sea

Components of SSC-8/9M729 cruise missile system on display during a news briefing, organised by the Russian defence and foreign ministries, at Patriot Expocentre near Moscow, Russia, January 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Aug 24 — Russia test-fired Sineva and Bulava ballistic missiles from two submarines from the polar region of the Arctic Ocean and from the Barents Sea today as part of combat training, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Sineva, a liquid-fuelled intercontinental missile, was fired from the Tula submarine, while a Bulava, Russian newest solid-fuelled missile, was launched from the Yuri Dolgoruky submarine, the ministry said.

They hit targets at training grounds in the northern Arkhangelsk region and on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East, the ministry said.

“During the launches the specified technical characteristics of submarine ballistic missiles and the efficiency of all systems of ship missile systems were confirmed,” it said. — Reuters