Italy’s Di Maio signals imminent end of govt, thanks Conte

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio arrives at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy, March 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

ROME, Aug 20 — Luigi Di Maio, head of the ruling 5-Star Movement, signalled the imminent demise of Italy’s coalition government today with a Facebook post thanking Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

“Whatever happens, I wanted to tell you that it was an honour to work together in this government,” said Di Maio, who serves as deputy prime minister in the cabinet.

Conte is set to address parliament later today to defend his record after the 5-Star’s coalition partner, the far-right League, said it would present a motion of no-confidence in the administration.

A parliamentary vote has not yet been scheduled and there is widespread uncertainty over how the political turmoil will end. — Reuters