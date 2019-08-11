Israel police, Palestinians clash at flashpoint Jerusalem holy site

Protests have declined in recent months though 302 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza. — Reuters pic

GAZA, Aug 11 — Today, the Israeli army said its troops shot dead four heavily armed Palestinians on the Gaza border, adding one had managed to cross and throw a grenade at soldiers.

Earlier on August 1, a Palestinian seeking to avenge his brother’s death by Israeli fire entered Israel from Gaza and opened fire on soldiers, the army said.

Three Israeli soldiers were wounded and the Palestinian was killed, the army said.

Regular protests and clashes erupted along the border of the blockaded Gaza Strip in March 2018.

At least 302 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza or the border area since then, the majority during the demonstrations and clashes.

Seven Israelis have also been killed in Gaza-related violence.

The protests have declined in intensity in recent months following a UN and Egyptian-brokered truce under which Israel agreed to ease aspects of its blockade in return for calm.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, ruled by Islamist movement Hamas, have fought three wars since 2008. — AFP