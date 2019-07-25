Who's in? UK's Johnson starts to fill key cabinet posts

Newly appointed Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves Downing Street, in London July 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 25 — Boris Johnson began unveiling his top team yesterday, fresh from being confirmed as Britain's new prime minister.

Here are the appointments to his cabinet so far:

Finance Minister: Sajid Javid

Formerly the interior minister under Theresa May, 49-year-old Javid takes over at the British treasury from Philip Hammond, who has held the job since 2016.

A former City of London banker born into a working class Muslim family, he is considered a rising star within the Conservative party. He ran against Johnson in the leadership contest but supported him once eliminated.

Foreign Secretary: Dominic Raab

Ardent eurosceptic Raab, 45, is a former Brexit secretary who last year resigned from that role in opposition to the divorce deal struck with Brussels.

Another initial contender to replace May, Raab will also now serve as first secretary of state -- which means he will be deputising for Johnson when he is away.

Interior Minister: Priti Patel

An arch-Brexiteer who served as international development minister from 2016 to 2017, she was fired for having secret meetings with the Israeli government.

Patel, 47, did not return to the cabinet under May and was a trenchant critic of her EU divorce deal — voting against it all three times in parliament and thereby helping to end her tenure as Tory leader.

Minister without portfolio: Michael Gove

Gove, 51, fronted the victorious 2016 Brexit referendum campaign alongside Johnson, but then backstabbed him during the ensuing Conservative leadership battle by declaring he was unfit to lead and standing himself.

He has served as environment secretary for three years, and again challenged for the leadership last month — failing to make the final round.

Officially appointed by Johnson as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, he will reportedly be close to the Brexit negotiations, with responsibility for preparations for a no-deal departure.

Education Secretary: Gavin Williamson

Williamson returns to government just months after he was fired as defence secretary for allegedly leaking sensitive information to the media about Chinese telecom giant Huawei's possible role in 5G technology in Britain.

Conservative chief whip in May's early days as leader, the 43-year-old was an early backer of Johnson during the recent campaign.

Leader of the House of Commons: Jacob Rees-Mogg

Leader of the ultra-Brexiteer European Research Group (ERG) faction of the Conservative Party, whose vociferous opposition to May's deal largely brought about her demise, Rees-Mogg has never served in cabinet before.

He is credited with helping to win over many eurosceptic MPs to Johnson's team ahead of the recent leadership contest and has been rewarded with a key parliamentary role in trying to deliver Brexit by October 31.

Defence Minister: Ben Wallace

Elevated after serving as security minister since 2016, Wallace will be aided in his new role by having previously served in the military as a former officer with the Scots Guards.

Other ministries

International Development Secretary: Alok Sharma

International Trade: Elizabeth Truss

Brexit Secretary: Stephen Barclay

Health Secretary: Matt Hancock

Environment Secretary: Theresa Villiers

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary: Nicky Morgan

Business Secretary: Andrea Leadsom

Work and Pensions Secretary: Amber Rudd

Attorney General: Geoffrey Cox

Housing and Communities Secretary: Robert Jenrick

Justice Secretary: Robert Buckland

Secretary of State for Scotland: Alister Jack

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Julian Smith

Secretary of State for Wales: Alun Cairns

Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Rishi Sunak

Minister without Portfolio: James Cleverly — AFP