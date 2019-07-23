Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Brexiteer Boris Johnson to be Britain’s next prime minister

Published 24 minutes ago on 23 July 2019

Boris Johnson speaks after being announced as Britain’s next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, July 23, 2019. — Reuters pic
Boris Johnson speaks after being announced as Britain’s next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, July 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 23 — Boris Johnson, the ebullient Brexiteer who has promised to lead Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal by Halloween, will replace Theresa May as prime minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party today.

His victory catapults the United Kingdom towards a Brexit showdown with the EU and towards a constitutional crisis at home, as British lawmakers have vowed to bring down any government that tries to leave the bloc without a divorce deal.

Johnson, the face of the 2016 Brexit referendum, won 92,153 votes by members of the Conservative Party. His rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, won 46,656 votes. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World