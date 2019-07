Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro (centre) waving military troops accompanied by Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino (left) at the ‘Fuerte Tiuna’ in Caracas, Venezuela May 2, 2019. — Miraflores Palace press office / AFP pic

SANTIAGO, July 5 — Chile has barred entry to “more than 100” Venezuelans linked to the “dictatorship” of President Nicolas Maduro, President Sebastian Pinera announced today.

“We are going to prohibit the entry into Chile of more than 100 people who are directly linked to the Venezuelan dictatorship,” Pinera told a press conference in Santiago. “They are people who are part of the Venezuelan government.” — AFP