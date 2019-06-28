GrabFood rider in Singapore delivers food, then steals shoes — and puts them in food bag

In the video, the rider was seen picking up a pair of shoes from the rack and placing them in his food bag. — Picture courtesy of Grace Lim/Facebook via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 28 — A GrabFood rider decided to collect a tip after delivering food — by bagging a pair of shoes from a customer’s shoe rack — and was caught on camera.

The surveillance footage, shared by Facebook user Grace Lim yesterday, had garnered more than 26,000 views and 1,000 shares by late yesterday afternoon.

The theft aside, some Facebook users expressed their disgust at the rider for placing the stolen shoes in his food bag.

The footage showed the rider arriving at the customer’s flat on an e-scooter and handing over the order. GrabFood is the food delivery service of ride-sharing firm Grab.

The rider then returned to his scooter and looked at his phone before pushing the scooter forward and putting a pair of shoes into his GrabFood delivery bag.

While he checks the corridor for signs of onlookers before stealing the shoes, he missed the CCTV right above him.

Lim wrote that the incident happened at her cousin’s flat.

According to the timestamp of the footage, the incident unfolded on June 20 at about 1.41pm.

Apart from the act of theft, some Facebook users were appalled that the rider had put the shoes in his food delivery bag.

User Keong Zai wrote in the comments section: “You guys just notice the shoes being stolen but disregard the hygiene of the food bag.”

Another user, Shaun Lim, wrote: “So now I know what is the big green bag for.”

In response to TODAY’s queries, a Grab spokesperson said the firm was aware of the incident and that it was investigating the matter.

“Grab does not condone such behaviour and will terminate delivery-partners who are found guilty,” added the spokesperson. — TODAY