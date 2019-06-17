Malay Mail

Israel urges snapback sanctions on Iran if it breaches uranium limit

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will not allow Iran to get nuclear weaponry.— Reuters pic
JERUSALEM, June 17 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged world powers today to step up sanctions against Iran swiftly should it go through with a plan to exceed an enriched uranium limit set by a 2015 nuclear deal.

Locked in a stand-off with Washington after the Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear agreement, Tehran said earlier today it would breach internationally agreed curbs on its low-enriched uranium stock in 10 days.

“Should Iran deliver on its current threats, and violate the nuclear deal, the international community will have to implement, immediately, the pre-set sanctions mechanism, what is called ‘snapback sanctions’,” Netanyahu said in a speech.

“In any event, Israel will not allow Iran to get nuclear weaponry,” Netanyahu added, reiterating a long-standing, if veiled, threat to take pre-emptive military action.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weaponry. — Reuters

