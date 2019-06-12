UK’s Labour says it will not allow May’s successor to pursue a no deal Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's successor has yet to be named. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 12 — Britain’s opposition Labour Party is not prepared to let Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor pursue a “disastrous” no-deal Brexit, the party’s spokesman said today.

Labour is using a vote on Wednesday to try and seize control of the parliamentary agenda later this month to give lawmakers the chance to introduce legislation aimed at preventing the suspension of parliament or a no-deal exit.

“Boris Johnson and a series of other Tory (Conservative)leadership candidates ... have made clear they are prepared to see a no-deal exit from the European Union which quite clearly, even under the government’s own assessments, would be disastrous for the British economy,” Labour’s spokesman said.

“We are not prepared to allow that to happen.” — Reuters