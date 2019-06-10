Greece must hold snap election, PM tells president

Greece’s prime minister Alexis Tsipras has decided to pull general elections forward after his party suffered a heavy defeat. — AFP pic

ATHENS, June 10 — Greece should hold a snap election to avert a protracted period of political uncertainty that could hurt its economic recovery, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told the country’s president today.

Tsipras decided to pull general elections forward after his party suffered a heavy defeat at a European election last month. The main opposition, the conservative New Democracy party, won that vote by 9.5 points.

The government has previously said it wants to hold general elections on July 7. — Reuters