Mexican president says he offered friendly relations with Trump in call

Published 35 minutes ago on 09 June 2019

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City June 6, 2019. — Reuters pic
MEXICO CITY, June 9 — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said yesterday he spoke with US President Donald Trump, offering him friendly ties and a commitment to dialogue, a day after a deal was reached that avoided tariffs on Mexican goods threatened by the US leader.

Lopez Obrador was set to speak later yeterday at a rally in the border city of Tijuana, just south of the US city of San Diego.

“I told (Trump) that in Tijuana I will not raise a closed first, but an open and frank hand,” the Mexican president said in a post on Twitter. — Reuters

