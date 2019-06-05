60 dead in crackdown on Sudan protesters, doctors claim

A Sudanese man drives his tuqtuq past closed shops in a residential neighbourhood of Khartoum June 4, 2019. — AFP pic

KHARTOUM, June 5 — Sixty people have been killed in a two-day crackdown on Sudanese protesters carried out by security forces, a doctors' committee close to the demonstrators said today.

A previous toll given by the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors had counted 40 dead since the bloody dispersal of a weeks-long sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum on Monday.

The committee said it held “the militias of the (military) council... responsible for this massacre.”

Protesters have previously singled out the Rapid Support Forces, paramilitaries with origins in the 16-year-old war in the western region of Darfur whose commander is deputy chairman on the ruling military council.

Following the deadly crackdown, the military council announced it was abandoning all previous agreements reached with protest leaders on a transition to civilian rule.

The protest movement in turn dismissed the generals' promise of elections within nine months instead.

Today hundreds of residents of the northern suburb of Khartoum Bahri blocked off streets with barricades made from stones, and waited by them in silence, a witness told AFP.

In the distance gunfire could be heard.

In the early morning, sporadic shooting could be heard in the Khartoum 2 neighbourhood, an area where there are several embassies, an AFP reporter said. — AFP