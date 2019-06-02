Trump tells UK to 'walk away' if EU does not give what it wants in Brexit, reports Sunday Times

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on a range of issues in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington May 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 2 — US President Donald Trump said Britain should refuse to pay its £39 billion (RM206 billion) EU divorce bill and “walk away” from Brexit talks if Brussels does not give the UK what it wants.

In an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper ahead of his state visit to Britain starting tomorrow, Trump said the next British leader should send arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage to conduct talks with the EU.

Those candidates include former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, whom Trump praised in an interview with the Sun newspaper on Friday, along with former Brexit minister Dominic Raab and interior minister Sajid Javid.

Trump also said it was a mistake for the Conservatives not to involve Farage, the Brexit Party leader, in negotiations with Brussels after his success in European Parliament elections last month.

“I like Nigel a lot. He has a lot to offer — he is a very smart person,” Trump said. “They won’t bring him in but think how well they would do if they did. They just haven't figured that out yet.”

On the Brexit divorce bill, Trump said: “If I were them, I wouldn’t pay US$50 billion (RM209.4 billion). That is a tremendous number.”

Trump also said he would have “to know” veteran Socialist Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn before authorising US intelligence to share its most sensitive secrets with a hard-left government.

He warned British ministers they must be careful not to jeopardise intelligence-sharing by letting Chinese firm Huawei Technologies Co Ltd into Britain’s new 5G mobile phone network. — Reuters