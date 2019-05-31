Chinese defence minister calls on Singapore PM Lee, visits naval base

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shakes hands with Chinses Defence Minister Wei Fenghe during a meeting at the Istana in Singapore May 30, 2019. ― Picture by Raj Nadarajan via TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 31 — Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana yesterday as part of his introductory visit to Singapore.

During the meeting, PM Lee and General Wei affirmed the “long-standing, warm and friendly bilateral relations between Singapore and China, which has progressed steadily over the years”, Singapore’s Ministry of Defence said in a press statement.

Apart from discussing various aspects of defence cooperation between Singapore and China, PM Lee and Gen Wei also exchanged views on regional security, and underscored the importance of deepening cooperation and building mutual trust among countries.

As part of his visit, Gen Wei visited RSS Singapura ― Changi Naval Base, where he was briefed on the operations of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Information Fusion Centre and its contribution to maritime security.

He also went on board the Archer-class submarine RSS Swordsman and the Formidable-class frigate RSS Stalwart.

Gen Wei will be attending the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore. During his time here, he will also call on Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, and be hosted to dinner by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean. ― TODAY