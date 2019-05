A worker walks near a prototype for US President Donald Trump's border wall, as seen through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico January 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 30 — US President Donald Trump said today he will make a “dramatic” statement about the country’s southern border with Mexico either later today or tomorrow.

He told reporters the statement would be about people crossing the border illegally and that it would be his biggest statement on the issue to date. — Reuters