UK opposition Labour Party says cannot support Brexit legislation without agreement

The government has been in talks with Labour for weeks in an attempt to get support for a Brexit deal. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 15 — Britain’s opposition Labour Party cannot support legislation to ratify Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal if it has not reached a compromise agreement with the government, a spokesman for the party said today.

The government has been in talks with Labour for weeks in an attempt to find a way forward on Brexit. So far a deal has not been reached but the government has now said it plans to bring forward the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in early June.

“For there to be Labour support for this bill there would need to be agreement and we haven’t got that agreement,” the spokesman said. — Reuters