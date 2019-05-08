Blast in Pakistan's Lahore kills at least 3, wounds 15, state media reports

As Pakistan marks the fasting month of Ramadan, a blast in Lahore killed at least three people and wounded 15, reports state-run Pakistan Television May 8, 2019. — Reuters pic

LAHORE, May 8 — A blast in Pakistan's second largest city Lahore killed at least three people and wounded 15 as the country marks the fasting month of Ramadan, state-run Pakistan Television reported today.

The blast occurred in a crowded area of the city near the entrance gate for female visitors to the 11th century Data Darbar shrine, one of the largest Sufi shrines in South Asia, the channel and police said.

The shrine has been targeted previously, in a 2010 suicide attack that killed more than 40 people, and is guarded by heavy security.

Police in the eastern city confirmed that a blast had taken place but did not give a toll. PTV aired footage showing damaged vehicles and emergency personnel on the scene.

A local police official, Muhammad Kashif, said the blast may have been “a suicide attack targeting security officials' vehicle.”

“We are trying to get more details from the site,” he added. — AFP