UN calls for a week-long humanitarian truce in Libyan capital

A Libyan volunteer fixes a weapon belonging to the members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces at a workshop in Misrata May 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

TRIPOLI, May 6 — The United Nations called yesterday for a week-long humanitarian truce in Libya where forces loyal to the eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar have been waging an offensive to take control of Tripoli for four weeks.

In a statement the UN Mission in Libya (Unsmil) urged the warring sides to implement a a truce starting this morning at 0400 local time to coincide with the beginning of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

“Unsmil calls on all parties to deliver of humanitarian aid to those in need and to ensure the freedom of movement for civilians during this truce,” Unsmil said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Hafta's Libyan National Army (LNA) force nor from the internationally recognised government in the capital.

Artillery shelling could be heard on Sunday coming from southern outskirts where the LNA has been tying to breach defences by Tripoli forces.

The fighting has displaced around 50,000 people, the UN has said. — Reuters